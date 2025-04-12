Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Beneath Punjab’s fertile fields and bustling cities, a silent crisis is deepening. The groundwater sustaining the province is disappearing at an alarming rate. From 2004 to 2024, water tables in 30 districts have fallen, with 27 seeing sharp declines. Lahore’s table dropped 48 feet-from 31 to 79 feet-Pakpattan’s by 44 feet, and Multan’s by 32 feet. Even subtler losses in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Rahim Yar Khan tell the same story: Punjab’s underground lifeline is slipping away.

The depletion is massive. Punjab draws 55 to 60 million acre-feet of groundwater annually, but only 3 to 5 million acre-feet are replenished naturally, according to the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources. To compare, Pakistan’s total water storage in Mangla and Tarbela is just 13.6 million acre-feet-far less than Punjab’s yearly draw. In central Punjab, groundwater drops 5 to 9 feet annually. In Lahore, the average annual decline is 3 feet; its deepest wells now reach 144 feet. In the south, salinity has spoiled 60-70% of groundwater. In Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, fossil aquifers-down 5 and 4 feet respectively-are being irreversibly drained. Agriculture is the main culprit, consuming over 90% of Punjab’s groundwater through 1.4 million largely unregulated tube wells. Crops like sugarcane and rice are especially thirsty. Sugarcane yields only 2.28 kilograms per cubic meter-far below the global average-and requires 35% more water in Punjab’s arid climate. Basmati rice consumes 3,500 liters per kilogram. Together, these crops drain 22 to 26 million acre-feet of water annually, heavily impacting areas like Pakpattan, Multan, and Okara. Subsidies-estimated at $5 billion annually-keep tube wells running, with 70% of them in Sahiwal operating illegally. Lahore alone consumes 1.2 million acre-feet each year. The impact on livelihoods and health is severe. In Toba Tek Singh and Jhang, water tables have dropped by 7 and 8 feet respectively, forcing small farmers to spend 25-40% of their income on deeper wells. In Okara, land subsidence has slashed crop yields by up to 20%. In Muzaffargarh, 60% of children show signs of arsenic poisoning due to groundwater contamination, and nearly a quarter of tested wells are toxic. The World Bank warns of a 6% GDP loss by 2047, while the FAO predicts crop yields could fall 20-30% by 2030. If trends continue, WaterAid Pakistan estimates Lahore’s water table could plunge to 3,281 feet by 2040.

Punjab is not helpless. Two landmark laws-the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023, and the Punjab Water Act, 2019-offer powerful tools to combat this emergency.

Legal Tools to Combat the Crisis

Punjab is not helpless. Two landmark laws-the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023, and the Punjab Water Act, 2019-offer powerful tools to combat this emergency. These laws provide a regulatory framework for groundwater conservation, sustainable extraction, and recharge initiatives. The Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023 declares all groundwater as state property, enabling the government to regulate extraction. Small farmers using groundwater for domestic needs or irrigating up to 12 acres are protected under Section 6, provided their usage is sustainable. This ensures support for vulnerable communities while giving Canal Officers authority to prevent over-extraction.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Water Act, 2019 mandates licenses for large-scale users-industries and commercial farms-through Section 43. These licenses can help cap extraction at sustainable levels. Together, the zoning powers in Section 97 of the 2023 Act and the licensing system of the 2019 Act can set district-specific quotas, phase out illegal wells, and prioritize water use.

During emergencies, the Punjab Water Act empowers the government to issue drought orders under Sections 46 and 47, banning non-essential groundwater use and imposing fines up to Rs. 500,000. This can prioritize drinking water over high-consumption crops like sugarcane in areas like Vehari, where the water table has dropped 20 feet. The 2023 Act complements this by mandating groundwater improvement plans in critical zones like Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Aquifer recharge is another crucial tool. Sections 100 and 101 of the 2023 Act direct zone officers to implement projects like rainwater harvesting and check dams-essential in areas like Faisalabad and Okara, which have lost 8 and 18 feet of groundwater, respectively. The 2019 Act adds flexibility by allowing ecological licenses to support recharge, such as injecting treated wastewater into aquifers. Imagine requiring industrial users to match every drop they extract with one they recharge. Enforcement provisions are critical. Section 165 of the 2023 Act punishes groundwater pollution with fines and jail time-targeting contamination in Multan and Faisalabad and salinity issues in the south. Section 98 allows for real-time monitoring, while repeat violators can be blacklisted under the 2019 Act. Coordination is key. The 2023 Act designates zone officers with enforcement authority, while the Punjab Water Commission manages licensing, tariffs, and emergency measures. Local governments can help by promoting rainwater harvesting and public awareness campaigns. A joint task force could coordinate licensing and recharge, while dashboards provide real-time data transparency.

Addressing Root Causes

These laws also address root drivers of the crisis. Section 61 of the 2023 Act allows crop regulation to promote water conservation, creating the opportunity to transition from sugarcane and rice to less water-intensive crops like pulses and olives. While neither law directly tackles subsidies, the 2019 Act empowers authorities to set tariffs reflecting water scarcity, discouraging overuse in areas like Kasur and Sahiwal. In urban zones, the 2023 Act allows canal water use for groundwater relief, while the 2019 Act can redirect heavy municipal users to sustainable sources.

Recommendations for Immediate Action

Time is running out. Authorities must urgently use Section 98 of the 2023 Act to assess aquifer levels district-wise and set license quotas under the 2019 Act based on annual recharge estimates. Recharge projects-funded by fines and modeled on Section 146-should begin by 2026. Section 61 could cap high-consumption crops in over-exploited areas, and subsidies could shift toward water-saving technologies. A province-wide licensing drive should launch by mid-2025, starting in Lahore, Pakpattan, and Bahawalpur. Illegal wells must be sealed under Section 103. Public dashboards and awareness campaigns should educate farmers about sustainable practices.

A Race Against Collapse

Punjab’s groundwater is in freefall-Lahore’s 48-foot plunge, Pakpattan’s 44 feet, and Multan’s 32 feet say it all. If nothing changes, the future holds dry wells, toxic water, lost crops, and deepening poverty. Yet, solutions exist. The Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023 and the Punjab Water Act, 2019 offer the tools to reverse this trend. What’s needed now is political will: to regulate extraction, fund recharge, shift crops, and protect future generations. The tools exist. The resolve must rise.

The writer is three-time member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly and a former minister of irrigation.