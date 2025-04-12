Govt extends deadline for replaicing old number plates

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla has provided major relief to vehicle owners. On the directions of the featured number plates and old vehicle registration books with new security, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh has issued a notification extending the deadline for replacement of old number plates and vehicle registration books till May 15, 2025, informing the public, especially vehicle owners, to replace their old number plates with new security featured smart cards by May 15, 2025. Stern action will be taken against defaulters after the extension date.