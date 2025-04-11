Pakistan, China to boost defence ties through joint air force projects

Pakistan and China have pledged to strengthen their military cooperation, especially between their air forces. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu met Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun during his visit to China.

Both countries agreed to conduct advanced joint aerial exercises. These drills will include aggressive, tactical-level training to better prepare air and ground crews for modern air and space warfare.

Moreover, the Air Chief met with key Chinese military officials, including General Chang Dingqiu. They agreed to form a Joint Working Group to further boost collaboration between the two air forces.

In meetings with defence industry leaders, the Air Chief invited Chinese firms to join Pakistan’s Aerospace Science and Technology Park. He also pushed for joint development of military technology and equipment.