Taiwan charges Chinese captain over undersea cable damage amid rising tensions

For the first time, Taiwan has charged a Chinese ship captain with damaging vital undersea communication cables. Prosecutors say Captain Wang of the Hong Tai 58 ship intentionally dropped anchor near a cable off southwestern Taiwan in February.

Although Wang claims he is innocent, he refused to share ownership details of the ship and reportedly showed a “bad attitude.” Meanwhile, seven other Chinese crew members were released and will be sent back to China.

Taiwan has reported five undersea cable malfunctions in 2025, more than in the past two years. As a result, authorities are increasing patrols and monitoring nearly 100 China-linked vessels suspected of similar activity.

Tensions remain high, with Taiwan regularly reporting Chinese military drills nearby. Officials link these incidents to broader “grey zone” tactics aimed at pressuring Taiwan without direct conflict, similar to actions seen in the Baltic Sea.