Lahore named ECO’s tourism capital for 2027

Lahore has been declared the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) for 2027. This recognition highlights the city’s rich cultural, historical, and architectural heritage. It is a significant international honor for both Pakistan and the Punjab province.

A 25-member ECO delegation will visit Lahore on April 13 to officially present the title. They will come at the invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. During their visit, the delegation will attend the ECO Council of Permanent Representatives meeting at the provincial secretariat.

Lahore now joins a prestigious group of cities recognized by the ECO. Previous recipients include Erzurum in Türkiye for 2025 and Shahrisabz in Uzbekistan. This designation, started in 2019, aims to promote the region’s cultural and historical assets worldwide.

During their stay, delegates will explore iconic sites like the Walled City and witness the Mela Chiraghan festival. They will also visit the Safe Cities Authority. Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the announcement as a vital step in showcasing Lahore’s vibrant cultural landscape.