Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Thursday after reaching the age of superannuation, set at 62 years for an LHC judge. A simple yet dignified send-off ceremony was held on the court premises on the eve of his retirement, attended by judges serving at the LHC’s principal seat. LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum presented a bouquet to the outgoing judge as a gesture of appreciation. Court officers and staff were also present to mark the occasion. With Justice Pannun’s retirement, the number of serving judges at the LHC has now decreased to 45.