Zara Noor Abbas marks daughter’s first birthday with heartfelt instagram tribute

Actress Zara Noor Abbas recently celebrated her daughter NooreJahan’s first birthday with an emotional post on Instagram. The Parey Hut Love star shared her joys of motherhood, reflecting on the blessings of being a “girl mom.” In the heartfelt post, she described the profound love she feels for her daughter and how her life has changed over the past year.

Abbas posted several pictures capturing precious moments from NooreJahan’s first year. In one, she holds her baby close, while another shows her gazing lovingly at a photo of her daughter. The caption expressed deep gratitude, with Abbas sharing how being a girl mom means having a best friend for life.

She described the joy of motherhood, from the laughter and cuddles to the simple moments that make every day special. Abbas also mentioned the sleepless nights, stating that even those were a blessing she wouldn’t trade for anything. She ended her post with a prayer for her daughter’s happiness and long life.

The actress also hinted at a heartfelt letter she wrote for NooreJahan, one she hopes to read with her daughter someday. With a promise to write many more letters in the future, Abbas’ message was a beautiful celebration of her love and motherhood.