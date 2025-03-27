Iran ready for indirect negotiations with US, adviser Kamal Kharrazi confirms

Iran has not completely closed the door to negotiations with the United States, according to Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader. On Thursday, Kharrazi stated that Iran is willing to engage in indirect talks with Washington. This comes despite Tehran’s rejection of President Donald Trump’s warning to make a deal or face military consequences.

In the past, Iran has firmly refused direct talks while Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy remains in place. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that discussions would be impossible unless the U.S. changes its stance. Kharrazi, however, revealed that Iran is open to indirect negotiations to assess the U.S. approach and outline its own terms for a potential deal.

The move follows an impending response from Tehran to Trump’s recent letter. Araqchi noted that Iran will consider both the threats and opportunities presented by the U.S. in its reply. Tensions between the two countries have been high since Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions.

Iran’s nuclear program has since expanded beyond the limits set in the 2015 agreement. Western powers accuse Iran of aiming to develop nuclear weapons. However, Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly for civilian energy purposes.