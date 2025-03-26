Pakistan Railway announces three Eid special trains from Karachi

To facilitate travellers during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, Pakistan Railway has announced the operation of three Eid special trains from Karachi.

According to the railway authorities, two trains will run from Karachi to Lahore, while one train will operate from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The first Eid special train, comprising 16 coaches, will depart from Karachi for Lahore today. The train has a total capacity of 1062 passengers.

The second Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Rawalpindi on March 27, while the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Lahore on March 28.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.