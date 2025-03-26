24 former MPs declared ineligible by election commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 24 former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies ineligible. They failed to submit the details of their assets for the fiscal year 2022-23. This decision affects ex-MPs from the National Assembly, Sindh Assembly, and Balochistan Assembly.

According to the Election Commission, 10 former members of the National Assembly are now ineligible to participate in upcoming elections. Similarly, seven ex-members each from the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies have also been disqualified. They cannot take part in general or Senate elections unless they submit their asset details.

The decision includes notable former MNAs such as Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Kamaluddin, and Sameena Matloob. Former Sindh Assembly members like Arslan Taj Hussain and Imran Ali Shah are also affected. Similarly, former Balochistan members, including Mir Sikandar Ali and Mir Muhammad Akbar, are now ineligible.

The Election Commission emphasized that these individuals will remain disqualified until they provide their asset details for the specified period. The ineligibility will continue until they submit the required Form B, detailing their financial assets.