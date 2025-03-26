Sindh declares March 28 holiday for educational institutions on Shab-e-Qadr

The Sindh government has officially declared a public holiday for all educational institutions across the province on March 28. This holiday has been declared in observance of Shab-e-Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic calendar, which falls during the last days of Ramadan.

A notification issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department confirmed that both public and private schools will remain closed on Friday, March 28, which corresponds to the 27th of Ramadan. This will give students, teachers, and staff the opportunity to participate in religious activities on this special night.

The government’s decision aims to facilitate religious observance during one of the most important nights of the month. It is seen as part of efforts to accommodate the spiritual needs of the community during the final days of Ramadan.

This holiday is expected to bring relief to students and their families, allowing them to focus on religious duties and spend time together during this blessed period. The break will also give school staff a chance to participate in the important religious observances associated with Shab-e-Qadr.