YouTuber Rajab Butt faces legal troubles over new perfume launch

YouTuber and content creator Rajab Butt has run into fresh legal problems. A new case has been filed against him under the PECA Act and Section 295-A, related to blasphemy. The case was registered at the Nishtar Colony Police Station following the launch of his perfume titled “295,” which stirred controversy.

The perfume launch has attracted criticism due to accusations that Butt disrespected blasphemy laws. Critics say his association of the number “295” with the product reflects a connection to the late Indian singer Sidhu MooseWala, who faced similar legal issues. The complaint, filed by Ramzan Bhatti, claims that Butt’s actions were provocative and upset various communities.

This new case adds to Rajab Butt’s ongoing legal challenges, which have intensified recently. Social media reactions have been divided, with some condemning Butt for his actions while others defend his right to creative expression.

Earlier, Butt was involved in another incident where he, along with Mann Dogar and Haider Shah, allegedly threatened TikToker Umer Fayyaz Butt. The complaint states that they arrived at Fayyaz’s house with armed individuals, leading to serious legal action. Police have confirmed they are investigating the matter as tensions rise around Rajab Butt’s activities.