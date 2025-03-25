Interior ministry requests Afghan student records in K-P for database update

The Federal Interior Ministry has directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government to provide records of Afghan students enrolled in the province. This request aims to update the ministry’s database of foreign nationals. The ministry’s security cell sent an official letter to the provincial home secretary, asking for the details by March 27.

This move comes as Pakistan prepares for the final phase of its crackdown on undocumented foreigners, particularly Afghan citizens. The government has set a deadline of March 31 for illegal Afghan residents to leave the country. Authorities report that over 876,000 Afghans have already returned to Afghanistan during the repatriation drive.

To ensure a smooth process, the government promises humane deportations, along with food and medical assistance for returnees. However, officials have warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who do not leave by the deadline. The K-P government confirmed its commitment to the federal repatriation plan.

While the K-P government supports the federal initiative, it reassured refugees that repatriation will not be forced. Instead, they will have the opportunity to return voluntarily. The central government provides necessary facilities to assist them during their transition back to Afghanistan.