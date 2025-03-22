Shutter-down strike in Balochistan following police crackdown

Quetta witnessed a shutter-down strike on Saturday, called by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) after a police crackdown. The committee had protested against enforced disappearances the previous day, leading to clashes with police. Both the Balochistan government and BYC reported casualties, with the committee claiming three deaths and 13 injuries, while the police reported 10 injured personnel.

In response, BYC leader called for a province-wide strike, condemning the police violence. The protest spread across Balochistan, with shops and roads closed in districts like Chagai, Khuzdar, Washuk, and Surab. Protests also erupted in Mastung, Dera Murad Jamali, and Turbat, where demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires.

The Balochistan government had suspended mobile and data services in Quetta, further isolating the region. Meanwhile, BYC claimed that police forces raided their sit-in early in the morning, arresting several protesters, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch. The police allegedly seized the bodies of those killed during the protests, preventing planned funeral prayers.

Casualty reports remain unclear, with conflicting accounts from the authorities and protesters. While the Balochistan government blamed the protesters for stone-throwing and violence, BYC maintained that the police’s actions were excessive.