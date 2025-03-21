No train services in Balochistan following hijacking incident

Pakistan Railways (PR) has stopped all train services in Balochistan after a hijacking incident ten days ago. On March 11, terrorists seized the Jafar Express, which was carrying over 400 passengers. Security forces responded quickly, killing the terrorists and rescuing most passengers. Unfortunately, 21 passengers lost their lives during the hijacking.

Since the incident, PR has been awaiting clearance from security agencies to resume operations. As a result, the railway company suffers a daily loss of more than Rs2.4 million. The ongoing suspension of train services has left travelers stranded and caused significant financial strain on the railway system.

In the meantime, PR announced plans to run five additional special trains for travelers during Eidul Fitr. These trains aim to help celebrate the holiday with family. The first Eid special train will leave Karachi for Lahore on March 26. Another train will run from Quetta to Peshawar on the same day.

Other planned trains include a Lahore to Karachi service on March 27. Additional routes include a train from Karachi to Rawalpindi via Faisalabad and Sargodha. A final train will travel from Karachi to Lahore, making stops in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura. PR hopes these special services will meet the growing demand during the festive season.