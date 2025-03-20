CTD Punjab arrests two terrorists who attacked I-9 Police Station Islamabad

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a major operation near Mughal Market, Rawalpindi, arresting two highly dangerous terrorists linked to the extremist group Fitna Al-Khawarij, identified as Hamza and Roman, a CTD spokesperson said.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted to apprehend the terrorists, who had already conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for planned attacks, the spokesperson added. The arrested militants were in contact with a key commander of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Afghanistan, according to CTD sources.

A significant cache of weapons and explosives, including hand grenades, a large quantity of explosive material, detonators, safety fuses, and wires, was recovered from the suspects. A case has been registered against the terrorists, and further investigations are underway, the CTD spokesperson confirmed. During the initial interrogation, the arrested men confessed to carrying out a hand grenade attack on I-9 Police Station a few months ago, the CTD stated.