Changan Pakistan increases prices for Karvaan and Sherpa by PKR 50,000

Changan Pakistan has announced a price hike for its Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L and Sherpa Power 1.2L models, effective April 1, 2025. Customers who book their vehicles before March 31 can still secure the current prices. The company reassured buyers that all pre-March 31 bookings will be honored at existing rates.

The Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L will now cost PKR 3,099,000, up from PKR 3,049,000. Similarly, the Sherpa Power 1.2L price has increased from PKR 2,254,000 to PKR 2,304,000. Both models feature a 1.2L engine, a five-speed transmission, and modern safety and comfort enhancements, making them popular choices in the commercial and mid-sized van segments.

The Karvaan offers projector headlamps, dual air conditioning, and a seven-seater layout, making it ideal for families and businesses. The Sherpa, designed for utility purposes, features a spacious cargo box, power steering, and a reinforced suspension system for heavy loads.

Changan Pakistan attributes the price adjustment to market conditions and rising demand for mid-range utility vehicles. The company remains committed to providing quality and reliability, ensuring both commercial and personal buyers benefit from their upgraded models.