Pakistani rice gains edge in Kenya after $155 per ton valuation Cut

Pakistan has successfully negotiated a $155 per ton reduction in the customs valuation of its rice exports to Kenya. The rate has been lowered from $615 to $460 per metric ton, making Pakistani rice more competitive in the Kenyan market and boosting trade opportunities.

The Trade Mission at Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi played a key role in securing this revision. After sustained lobbying and negotiations with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Pakistani officials successfully addressed concerns raised by local rice exporters over high customs valuation.

This reduction is expected to expand Pakistan’s rice exports by improving affordability and strengthening its position as a key global supplier. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) acknowledged the mission’s efforts in achieving this breakthrough.

Officials emphasized that this success reflects Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its exporters and enhancing global trade ties. The government continues to work on removing trade barriers and improving market access for Pakistani products worldwide.