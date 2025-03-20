Pakistan women’s cricket team starts training for world cup qualifiers

The Pakistan women’s cricket team has kicked off a training camp in Lahore. This camp prepares the team for the Qualifier. Head coach Mohammad Wasim leads the camp, where 19 players have been selected by the national women’s selection committee.

Before this, the first phase of the camp took place in Faisalabad. During that phase, 33 players participated. Now, the team has been narrowed down as they get ready for important qualifiers. Unfortunately, leg-spinner Tuba Hassan will miss the tournament due to a fractured finger. On a positive note, veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has joined the squad, adding her experience to the team.

The ICC has announced the full schedule for the Women’s World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Lahore. Pakistan will begin their qualifiers on April 9, when they face Ireland. This match is crucial for the team as they aim to secure a place in the World Cup.

The players selected for the training camp include a mix of skilled and rising stars. Key players are Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and wicketkeepers Muneeba Ali and Najia Alvi. Other important names are Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, and Sidra Ameen. This talented squad shows the strength of women’s cricket in Pakistan as they prepare for international competition.