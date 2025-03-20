BCCI rewards team India with ₹58 crore for champions trophy triumph

The BCCI has announced a ₹58 crore ($6.7 million) cash reward for Team India after their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory. The prize recognizes the efforts of the players, coaching staff, and selection committee in securing the prestigious title. Led by Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia on their path to glory.

BCCI President Roger Binny hailed the team’s achievement, emphasizing the importance of back-to-back ICC trophies, including India’s U19 Women’s World Cup win earlier in 2025. Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia credited the players’ dedication, stating their dominance reaffirmed India’s position in white-ball cricket and set a new benchmark.

Vice-President Rajeev Shukla praised the team’s composure, highlighting their mental toughness and winning mentality under pressure. He called the reward a tribute to their outstanding performances, which will inspire future generations. The victory further strengthens India’s global cricketing dominance.

With this historic triumph, India continues to assert itself as a powerhouse in international cricket, setting the stage for more success in the years ahead. The team’s consistency and resilience reflect their unwavering pursuit of excellence on the world stage.