IPC determined to ensure effective coordination between federal govt, provinces

The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) plays a pivotal role in facilitating coordination between the Federal Government and provinces in Pakistan.

The IPC fosters cooperation and collaboration in key areas, including Economic Development, Cultural Exchange and Administrative Affairs.

IPC Ministry also promotes uniformity of approach in policymaking and implementation in all fields of common interest, and provision of a platform for discussion on policy issues received from the provinces, and therefore, playing a pivotal role in strengthening the federation.

A number of departments/organizations have been assigned to IPC Ministry which includes, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), National Internship Programme (NIP), Department of Tourist Services (DTS), Federal Land Commission (FLC), and Gun & Country Club (GCC).

Currently the Ministry is working on establishing the Arshad Nadeem/Shehbaz Sharif High Performance Sports Academy here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The academy’s goal is to provide international-level services, facilities, and staff to support elite athletes and ensure a strong performance at the 2028 Olympics.

The Ministry also completed the Synthetic Hockey Turf at Wah Cantt project, aimed at providing infrastructure for talent development and coaching, enabling the organization of international, national, and regional competitions.

Similarly the Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games, 2024 were successfully held from December 13-19, 2024, with around 3000 participants from all provinces and regions. The event aimed to promote national harmony and engage youth in sports for healthier activities and entertainment.

A summary on a quota for sportspersons in departmental recruitment and promotion was submitted for approval in October 2024, aiming to provide livelihood and incentives for sportspersons.

A new draft National Sports Policy (2025-29) is also under consideration to improve Pakistan’s sports regime, focusing on 16 key areas such as anti-doping, gender inclusivity, and youth engagement.

PSB which comes under IPC also supported Pakistan’s participation in multiple international games, including the BRICS Sports Games, Children of Asia Games, and the 33rd Olympic Games, winning multiple medals. PSB organized the Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games with 3000 participants and hired foreign coaches to train athletes.

Out of a final grant of Rs 1,161.270 million, Rs 1,153.919 million was utilized in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, with expenditures across various categories like employees’ expenses (99% utilization) and physical assets (100% utilization). The budget for FY 2024-2025 is Rs. 1,207.500 million, and expenditures are ongoing.