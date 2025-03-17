Pakistan and China ink MOU to boost E-commerce collaboration

In a move to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce, the Guangzhou Tianhe Software and Information Industry Association, China and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, signed recently, aims to jointly promote ITCN Asia 2025, a premier IT and E-commerce trade fair in Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Lahore and Karachi from May 9-11 this year.

The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Muhammad Imran, Acting Consul General & Trade & Investment Counsellor, who highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“The strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation in Information Technology and E-commerce, further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations,” said Mr. Imran.

Known as the “Silicon Valley of Guangzhou”, Tianhe District is home to some of the country’s most innovative tech firms and startups. Guangzhou Tianhe Software and Information Industry Association plays a pivotal role in fostering technological innovation, promoting cross-border collaborations and supporting the growth of the digital economy in the region.

E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., on the other hand, is a Pakistani organization dedicated to advancing the country’s e-commerce and IT sectors.

The company has been instrumental in organizing high-profile trade fairs and exhibitions, including ITCN Asia, which has become a cornerstone event for the IT and e-commerce industry in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported.