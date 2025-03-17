Salman Khan changes his look after Sikandar’s final shot wraps up

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar. After completing his final scene, the actor wasted no time and promptly opted for his signature clean-shaven look.

Salman Khan had been sporting a beard throughout the shoot for Sikandar, but once the filming wrapped, he immediately shaved it off. A source close to the film’s production revealed that the final sequence, shot in Bandra, involved a patchwork scene between Salman Khan and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

The shoot wrapped around 8:30 p.m, and right after that, Salman chose to remove the beard he had been keeping for his character.

The source also noted that in real life, Salman prefers a clean-shaven look, unlike his on-screen appearance in Sikandar.

The final leg of the Sikandar shoot took place in Mumbai, with Salman joined by Rashmika, director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film, which took 90 days to complete, was filmed across various locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. It features an exciting mix of action-packed sequences, dance numbers, and catchy songs.

Salman Khan recently shared an intriguing teaser for Sikandar, offering a glimpse into his character, Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

The teaser highlighted Salman’s intense, massy look and showcased high-octane action scenes and his iconic punchlines, such as “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for his blockbuster films like Ghajini and Thuppakki, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marking Salman’s return to the producer’s banner after their successful collaboration on Kick in 2014.

Sikandar is set to release this Eid, with Salman Khan also preparing for his role in Kick 2 in the coming months.