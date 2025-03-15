Salman Khan’s co-star claims he left him bleeding on film set

Indian actor Adi Irani has claimed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once injured him during the shoot of ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ and left him bleeding on the set.

Veteran actor Aruna Irani’s brother Adi, who shared the screen with Salman Khan in ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ (2001), revealed that the latter, who headlined the romance drama with Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, injured his face with a glass frame and rather than an apology or medical help, he left him bleeding on the set to go sit in his room.

“While shooting for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, he threw me into a glass frame. Glass pieces injured my face. It was bleeding,” Irani recalled. “Bahut bura haal hua tha mera (I was in terrible condition). The shoot would have been cancelled if I hadn’t said no. It would have been halted for one to two months, and the producers would have suffered losses, but I supported the producer.”

However, when asked for the ‘Tiger 3’ star’s reaction to the incident, he shared, “Jab pehle laga tha, woh toh bahar hi nikal gaya tha (When I first got injured, he stormed off). No sorry, nothing, he went out. Of course, he saw the blood, lekin chala hi gaya bahar, apne room mein jaake baith gaya (but he just left and went to sit in his room).”

“But the next day, when I came for the shoot, he called me to his room and said, ‘Adi, I am really sorry, I can’t even look into your eyes. I am feeling so bad,'” Irani disclosed.

Notably, the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan’s romance drama, written by Javed Siddiqui and Neeraj Vora, followed the subject of surrogate childbirth. It emerged as a commercial success upon release in 2001.