Meta adopts X’s algorithm for crowdsourced fact-checking

Meta has announced a test of its new fact-checking system, Community Notes, which will use an algorithm from Elon Musk’s X. The company is moving away from third-party fact-checkers, which faced criticism for alleged political bias. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the plan in January as part of a broader shift in Big Tech to address concerns from conservative groups and the Trump administration.

While conservatives support Meta’s new approach, misinformation experts worry that it could increase the spread of false news. Critics argue that relying on community input may weaken content moderation and allow misleading information to spread unchecked. However, Meta insists that the system will improve over time through user feedback and continuous adjustments.

In a blog post, Meta explained that using X’s algorithm will help refine Community Notes based on real-world testing. The company acknowledged that the system may not be perfect immediately but promised ongoing improvements. The feature will allow users to contribute fact-checking notes, aiming to create a more transparent and community-driven moderation system.

This shift marks a major change in how Meta handles misinformation across its platforms. By adopting a crowdsourced approach, the company hopes to strike a balance between content moderation and free speech. Meta plans to monitor the results closely and adjust its strategy as needed.