Punjab prisons tackle bread supply issue with direct wheat purchase initiative

The issue of bread for 60,000 prisoners in 43 jails of Punjab has been resolved. A permanent solution has been found for the annual supply of 110 million loaves of bread. The Jail Department will purchase wheat directly for one year.

Wheat will be procured for the daily bread of prisoners in all 43 jails in Punjab, including both jails in Lahore. Each prisoner currently receives five loaves of bread three times a day. To improve the quality of flour and bread, the decision has been made to process and supply wheat directly. As part of this initiative, mills have been installed in 38 jails for wheat processing.

Starting this month, the Food Department will begin supplying wheat. A summary has been sent to the Finance Department to establish a payment procedure. By purchasing wheat directly, pure flour will be produced according to health standards. This self-processing of wheat will eliminate the blackmailing by contractors and the supply of substandard flour.

The supply chain for flour in the jails will remain intact and timely deliveries will be ensured. This direct procurement of wheat from the Food Department will also save the treasury millions of rupees annually.