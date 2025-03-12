 Netflix to adapt Stephen king’s ‘Cujo’ into new movie

Netflix has announced plans to adapt Stephen King’s classic novel Cujo into a new feature film. They have secured the rights to this bestselling 1981 story. The adaptation will be produced by Roy Lee, known for his work in horror films. The search for writers for this project starts immediately.

Cujo tells the gripping story of a mother and her son. They face a terrifying situation when a friendly dog becomes rabid. After being bitten by a bat, the once-gentle St. Bernard turns violent. Trapped in their car, the mother and child must fight to survive against the dog’s fierce attacks.

This new adaptation follows the original 1983 film, which gained popularity back in its time. Stephen King’s works have inspired many successful adaptations in both film and television. Currently, King is working on several projects, like Never Flinch and a series adaptation of Carrie, directed by Mike Flanagan.

Additionally, many other adaptations of King’s stories are in development. Movies like The Monkey and The Long Walk are on the horizon. Netflix aims to bring King’s incredible legacy of horror and suspense to a new generation. Fans eagerly await how this fresh take on Cujo will unfold.