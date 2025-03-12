Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ makes a comeback on prime video

Amazon’s Prime Video has begun streaming re-runs of The Apprentice, the reality show that made Donald Trump a household name. The first season debuted on Monday, quickly becoming a top-ranked show in the U.S., with new seasons releasing weekly until April. Trump, who was a producer on the show, welcomed its return, calling it a fun and educational experience.

The move signals warming ties between Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after years of tension. Key tech leaders, including those from Amazon, Apple, and Google, attended Trump’s inauguration after making large donations. Bezos has also directed The Washington Post to soften its stance on Trump, limiting opposition to personal liberties and free markets.

Amazon’s decision follows its recent announcement to air a behind-the-scenes documentary on First Lady Melania Trump. The Apprentice, produced by Mark Burnett, originally aired in 2004, portraying Trump as a successful businessman overseeing a high-stakes competition. The show’s popularity played a key role in shaping Trump’s public image, which later helped his political rise.

Despite Trump being fired from the show in 2015 over controversial remarks, The Apprentice remains influential. Its British version continues to air, while Amazon now owns the rights through its acquisition of MGM. Burnett believes Prime Video will introduce the series to a new generation, keeping its legacy alive.