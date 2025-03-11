Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and UN Resident Coordinator, Mohammed Yahya during a meeting here on Tuesday discussed key issues related to Pakistan’s economy and development.

According to press release issued by finance division, Mohammed Yahya was accompanied by UNICEF Representative, Abdullah Fadil in the call on meeting with finance minister.

Ms. Afke Bootsman, Head of UN Resident Coordinator Office and Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Representative were also present along with senior officers from the Finance Division.

The statement said, the meeting provided a platform for discussions on key issues including debt management, debt restructuring, climate financing, sustainable development goals (SDGs), and Pakistan’s transition to green energy.

On the occasion, the Minister emphasized that Pakistan was facing two major existential challenges including climate change and population growth. He stated that no amount of economic stability and growth could be sustained without addressing these two critical issues.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the technical support from development partners in designing and implementing bankable and investable projects that would be properly monitored and reported according to international standards.

The Minister also outlined Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to its partnership with the World Bank, particularly focusing on the two key areas of population management and learning poverty, which are part of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed between Pakistan and the World Bank.

He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to address these issues effectively with the necessary technical and financial support.

He also provided an update on the country’s economic outlook, pointing to stability and improvements in several key economic indicators. He reaffirmed the government’s focus on an export- and productivity-led growth model, carefully managed to avoid the boom-and-bust cycles of the past.

The Minister stressed that the private sector must play a central role in driving inclusive, durable, and sustainable growth in the long term.

The meeting also explored avenues for enhanced climate financing and the scaling up of green energy initiatives to help Pakistan transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Additionally, discussions were held on how to equip Pakistan’s youth with the necessary entrepreneurial skills to contribute to the economy’s long-term growth. Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of technical and financial assistance from the international community to help Pakistan overcome its challenges.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with its development partners, including the United Nations, to achieve the SDGs and build a resilient, sustainable future for the country, the statement added.