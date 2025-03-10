Lahore high court approves demerger of Ghani chemical’s calcium carbide project

The Lahore High Court has approved the demerger and merger scheme for Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL). This decision allows the transfer of GCIL’s Calcium Carbide Project to Ghani ChemWorld Limited (GCWL). The court issued the order on February 20, 2025, with formal confirmation on March 7, 2025.

Ghani Chemical announced the approval in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company expressed its satisfaction with the court’s decision. It emphasized that this move is a significant step in its restructuring plan.

As part of the demerger scheme, existing GCIL shareholders will receive an allotment of 500 shares of GCWL for every 1,000 shares of GCIL they hold. This allocation aims to ensure a smooth transition for shareholders amidst the changes. Additionally, the restructuring includes the transfer of designated assets from Ghani Products (Private) Limited to GCIL. This new arrangement is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of both companies involved.