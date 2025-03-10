Hania Aamir’s Rs2 million podcast fee sparks debate

Podcaster Adnan Faisal claimed that actress Hania Aamir requested Rs2 million to appear on his show. Faisal, who has hosted 500+ episodes with top political, social, and entertainment figures, shared this during a TV interview. He stated that he has never paid any guest to be on his podcast.

Faisal chose not to proceed with the invitation, saying paying one celebrity could set a precedent for others to demand fees. He highlighted that many actors have joined his podcast for free and questioned why some should be compensated while others appear without payment. Alongside this, Faisal spoke about reinventing Pakistani dramas. He suggested moving away from outdated themes like extramarital affairs and family conflicts to bring fresh, engaging content to audiences.

Social media users had mixed reactions to his statement. Some defended Hania Aamir, saying she deserved the amount, while others questioned Faisal’s decision to publicly share the private discussion. The debate sparked a broader conversation about celebrity fees and industry standards.