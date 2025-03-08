North Korea unveils nuclear-powered submarine, raising security concerns

North Korea has revealed its first-ever nuclear-powered submarine, a significant development in its military capabilities. State media released photos of the submarine, calling it a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.” The unveiling took place during a visit by leader Kim Jong Un to shipyards where warships are built.

The submarine is estimated to be a 6,000-ton or 7,000-ton vessel, capable of carrying about 10 missiles. Experts believe the submarine will carry nuclear-capable weapons, making it a major security threat to both South Korea and the United States. South Korean submarine expert Moon Keun-sik emphasized the potential danger it poses, especially given North Korea’s ability to fire missiles from underwater.

The development of a nuclear-powered submarine is part of Kim Jong Un’s broader plan to strengthen North Korea’s military. In 2021, Kim vowed to introduce sophisticated weaponry to counter what he called U.S.-led military threats. This includes intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and spy satellites, along with nuclear-powered submarines.

Questions have arisen regarding how North Korea, a heavily sanctioned country, obtained the resources and technology to build the submarine. Experts suggest North Korea may have received Russian assistance in exchange for supplying conventional weapons and troops for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The submarine could undergo testing in the next one to two years before being deployed.