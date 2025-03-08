China develops world’s first carbon-based AI chip

Chinese scientists have achieved a major breakthrough by developing the world’s first carbon-based microchip capable of running AI tasks using a ternary logic system. Researchers from Peking University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications created this chip using carbon nanotubes (CNTs), a material known for its exceptional electrical conductivity and stability. This innovation could surpass the limitations of traditional silicon-based chips.

Unlike conventional binary chips, which use ones and zeros, this ternary logic system introduces a third state. This advancement allows faster processing while consuming less energy, making computing more efficient. The team designed a unique source-gated transistor (SGT) to enable this system, paving the way for high-speed and low-power computing.

To test the chip’s capabilities, the researchers built an AI-powered neural network that successfully classified handwritten digits with perfect accuracy. The chip’s stability, efficiency, and resistance to interference make it ideal for machine learning, AI, and IoT applications. This breakthrough cements China’s leadership in carbon-based semiconductor research.

Despite challenges in integration density compared to silicon chips, CNT technology is seen as the future of semiconductors. Lead researcher Peng Lianmao predicts carbon-based chips could go mainstream within 10 to 15 years, potentially replacing silicon in supercomputers, data centers, and smartphones. This shift could revolutionize the tech industry, bringing a new era of high-performance, low-power computing.