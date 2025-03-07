‘Kabir Singh’ director advises Shahid Kapoor to focus on original roles

Shahid Kapoor’s film choices have always kept fans talking and now, a statement from Sandeep Reddy Vanga has sparked fresh debate. The director, who worked with Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh, recently shared that he believes Shahid should avoid remakes.

This has surprised many, especially since Kabir Singh was a huge success and played a key role in boosting Shahid’s career.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga told media, that Shahid Kapoor is a highly original actor and should focus on unique roles rather than remakes.

He revealed that he had often advised Shahid against taking up such projects.

The director also cleared up a long-standing rumor by confirming that he never considered Shahid Kapoor for Animal.

He explained that when he visualized the emotional depth of the story, Ranbir Kapoor felt like the perfect choice for the lead role.

Despite Vanga’s advice, Shahid Kapoor has been part of remakes like Jersey and Deva. He is now set to collaborate with Triptii Dimri and Vishal Bhardwaj in Arjun Ustara, where Vikrant Massey is reportedly playing the antagonist. The film also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly planning Udta Punjab 2 and is eager to bring Shahid Kapoor back as the lead.

Aakash Kaushik, known for his work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3 and Housefull 4, has been brought on board to write and direct the sequel. The film is still in the writing stage, and production is expected to begin next year. While formal talks are yet to happen, Ekta Kapoor has already had initial discussions with Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor’s schedule remains packed with exciting projects. Along with Arjun Ustara, he will also be seen in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues and an untitled film with Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on Spirit, starring Prabhas. Once that is complete, he will begin filming Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. The project is set to go into production in 2026, with a planned release in 2027.

With Shahid Kapoor taking on multiple projects and Kabir Singh still being one of his most talked-about films, fans are eager to see what he does next.