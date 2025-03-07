— converts death sentence of convict into life imprisonment

The Lahore High Court on Thursday twice awarded the capital punishment converted into life imprisonment of a convicted Irfan alias Bablu. A two-member bench headed by Mr. Justice Shehram Sarwar heard the case presented by applicant lawyer Usman Naseem Babu, arguing that a case of killing a woman, Samina, during a robbery has been registered against the convicted in 2008. On February 11, 2010, Session Court, Kasur, awarded him capital punishment. An appeal was filed before the High Court in 2014, which was rejected. Again, an appeal was filed before the Supreme Court in which the honourable court ruled that the woman was 34 months pregnant and ordered the session court to rehear the case as a double murder and decide. In 2021, Session Court Kasur announced the death penalty (twice) for the convicted. The convicted lawyer argued that his client has been in jail for 17 years, and he has spent two years in imprisonment without conviction, so his client has been detained in a death cell for 15 years and legally has completed life imprisonment. Moreover, a convicted person cannot be awarded two punishments for the same crime, and the court was requested to release the convicted person. After hearing arguments, the honourable High Court converted death penalties into life imprisonment for the convicted.