Elon Musk reacts as SpaceX starship crashes after losing control

A SpaceX Starship rocket exploded after losing contact during its eighth test flight, sending fiery debris over the Caribbean Sea. The uncrewed mission suffered a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” cutting its journey short. Despite the failure, no injuries were reported.

The explosion triggered temporary flight delays at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The FAA issued flight restrictions and activated a “Debris Response Area” to ensure air traffic safety. Normal operations resumed after authorities assessed the situation.

The 123-meter Starship was supposed to complete a one-hour flight but lost contact shortly after launch. While the Super Heavy booster successfully returned to the launch pad, the spacecraft failed to deploy its mock satellites and spiraled out of control. SpaceX confirmed the incident and launched an investigation.

Despite this setback, SpaceX remains committed to advancing Starship for lunar and Martian missions. The company is analyzing the failure to improve future launches. Elon Musk reacted to the incident on X, stating, “Rockets are hard.”