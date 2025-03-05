Oscar-winning documentary shines light on struggles in Masafer Yatta

Israeli troops recently destroyed a Palestinian family’s shed in Masafer Yatta, a remote area in the southern West Bank. This is part of an ongoing campaign targeting local hamlets, where residents face the threat of expulsion.

Over the weekend, the people of Masafer Yatta celebrated the Oscar win of the documentary No Other Land. The film, which portrays life in their community, gave them hope for greater attention and support. No Other Land follows Palestinian activist Basel Adra, who documents the destruction of his home area, alongside co-director Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist and filmmaker. Their film has earned several international awards, including recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024.

The film has gained added significance due to the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel’s raids in the West Bank. These actions have led to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians, making the documentary even more relevant.