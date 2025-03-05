Babar Azam enjoys break with padel tennis after champions trophy exit

After Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former captain Babar Azam has taken to padel tennis to unwind. He was spotted playing alongside fellow cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Usman Qadir, as well as his brothers. Many players have taken a break from cricket, but Babar is making the most of his time off with this recreational activity.

Pakistan’s next international assignment is a tour of New Zealand, where they will play a T20 series starting March 16. However, sources suggest Babar Azam may not be included in the T20 squad. A final decision on his place in the ODI squad is still awaited.

Selectors are expected to introduce younger players for the New Zealand tour as part of a rebuilding effort. This is in response to Pakistan’s poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy. Key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman could be dropped from the squad. In coaching news, former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is set to become the new head coach. After a meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Saqlain is expected to take over before Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.