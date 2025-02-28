Zakat deduction on bank accounts announced

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has announced the Zakat Nisab for the year 2025, specifying the deduction threshold for bank accounts.

The new regulations state that Zakat will be deducted from accounts with a balance of Rs179,689 or more on the first day of Ramadan, which falls on March 1 or 2, 2025.

The ministry has informed banks that Zakat will be applicable on saving accounts, and similar types of accounts, while current accounts will remain exempt.

Accounts with a balance lower than Rs179,689 on the first day of Ramadan will not be subject to Zakat deduction.

This decision aligns with the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance of 1980, which sets the guidelines for the collection and distribution of Zakat in Pakistan.