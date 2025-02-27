Provinces unite: Sindh and Punjab synchronize social protection efforts

At the closing ceremony of the three-day Second National Social Protection Conference held at a private hotel in Karachi, a Letter of Intent was signed between the Vice Chairperson of Pnjab Social Protection Authority, JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo and the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Social Protection, Sarfaraz Rajar. The objective of this agreement was to promote inter-provincial cooperation between Punjab and Sindh and to enhance the effectiveness of the social protection system for deserving individuals. The special guests of the event included Sindh’s Minister for Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program, Senator Rubina Khalid.

The purpose of establishing the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum is to provide a unified platform for provinces to facilitate mutual cooperation, exchange of knowledge and experiences, formulation of joint strategies, and improved social protection services for deserving individuals. Through this forum, all provinces will be able to digitally synchronize their social protection systems, ensuring that deserving individuals can access social protection programs in any province. Furthermore, the shared allocation of resources, policy-making, data sharing, and effective utilization of technology will enable the design of more sustainable and inclusive programs for vulnerable communities.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairperson of PSPA, JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo, stated that the establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum reflects the unity of all provinces in Pakistan to make social protection more sustainable and effective. She emphasized that the current socio-economic challenges, including climate change, inflation, and unemployment, require a comprehensive and integrated strategy.

Minister for Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while sharing his thoughts on the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum, stressed that a strong and effective social protection system is essential for the welfare of the underprivileged segments of society. He highlighted the significance of inter-provincial cooperation, stating that joint initiatives and policy exchanges can provide better and more effective facilities for deserving individuals. Nasir Hussain Shah termed this forum as a positive step forward, which will enhance harmony among different provinces and contribute to strengthening the social protection system.

The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program, Senator Rubina Khalid, underscored the importance of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum, stating that this initiative will provide an effective platform to further strengthen the social protection system in the country. She emphasized that partnerships and experience-sharing among provinces would improve welfare policies, ensuring more effective assistance reaches those in need.

On this occasion, the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Social Protection, Sarfaraz Rajar, stated that this forum will further strengthen the social protection system among provinces. “We aim to create a model where deserving individuals can access social protection services across the country without any barriers. This agreement reflects our commitment to establishing an integrated and effective social protection system through inter-provincial cooperation, ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens,” he said.

The Vice Chairperson of PSPA reaffirmed the commitment to prioritizing women’s economic inclusion, child protection, and the welfare of vulnerable communities to make the social protection system sustainable and effective. She urged all participants to translate the ideas presented in the conference into practical actions and, through collective efforts, develop a comprehensive and stable social protection model that benefits deserving individuals across the country.

The Vice Chairperson also termed the agreement between the Punjab Social Protection Authority and the Government of Sindh as a significant step forward, which will further promote inter-provincial collaboration and lay the foundation for long-term and effective reforms in the field of social protection.