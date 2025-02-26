Students Showcase Talent and Innovation at Science Fest 2025

Lahore, Pakistan – Government Graduate College for Women, Shalimar Town, Lahore successfully hosted Science Fest 2025, an exciting event showcasing innovative science projects prepared by students. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Director Colleges Lahore, Mr. Sohaib Akhtar Mand.

During his visit, Mr. Mand interacted with students and faculty, shared valuable insights, and distributed certificates of appreciation to participants. His thoughtful engagement and expert advice inspired students and faculty alike. He stressed the importance of integrating artificial intelligence and soft skills into education, enabling students to thrive in an increasingly dynamic environment.

The worthy guest also engaged in discussions with faculty members, exploring opportunities and challenges, and encouraging them to guide students towards success. As a representative of the Directorate of Education Lahore, Mr Mand’s visit underscored the directorate’s commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative educational environment.

The event provided a platform for students to showcase their scientific talents, promoting innovation, creativity, and critical thinking.