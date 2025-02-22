Feasibility study sought for underground metro train

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed to Provincial Transport Minister to start working on feasibility and design of Lahore Underground Blue Line Metro Train project.

According to sources, 27-km long project will start within three years, that will start operating from Valencia Town to Babu Sabu Chowk by covering Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Kalima Chowk, Gulbert Main Boulevard, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Wahdat Road and Allama Iqbal Town. It is assessed that more than 250,000 commuters will get travelling facilities per day by saving their money and precious time.

The budget of this project may exceed Rs 600 billion and state-of-the-art machinery will be deployed in the digging of the tunnel with the target of six metre per day. According to sources, some financial institutions in China, Japan and France are interested in financing this Underground Blue Line Metro Train project. In this project, the Punjab Transport Department with the assistance of the JICA and Usmani (a Turkish organization) completed the feasibility/study in 2016.

Again, in 2024, the Punjab Government took the initiative and started a study on this Under-Ground Blue Line Metro Train project and declared it feasible with the old routes. It is worth mentioning here that in 2016 feasibility, only 12-km underground route was declared feasible but now it will cover all 27-km.