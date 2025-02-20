Pakistan’s Future and Population Growth

Pakistan, one of the most populous countries in South Asia, has witnessed rapid population growth over the past few decades. As of 2025, the population of Pakistan is estimated to exceed 240 million making it the fifth most populous country in the world. While population growth can be a sign of a thriving nation, Pakistan’s rising numbers bring with them significant challenges in terms of urbanisation, governance and economic stability. However, countries that have successfully controlled their populations offer valuable insights into how Pakistan can navigate these challenges and work toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The increasing population has led to an explosion of urbanization in Pakistan. Cities like Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are rapidly expanding as people migrate from rural areas in search of better economic opportunities. While urbanization is often seen as a symbol of economic development, it also places immense pressure on infrastructure, including housing, healthcare, education and transportation.

These urban centers struggle to accommodate the influx of people eventually leading to overcrowded slums, traffic congestion and inadequate public services. The unchecked population growth contributes to the rising demand for resources, which, when not managed properly, results in resource depletion, environmental degradation and an overall lower quality of life for residents. Furthermore, the inability of local governments to keep up with urban expansion exacerbates the problem. Major cities are increasingly becoming overburdened and the strain on urban governance can result in inefficient services and political instability.

Effective governance is vital in managing a nation’s population growth and ensuring that its benefits are maximized while mitigating negative effects. Pakistan’s governmental structures, both at the federal and provincial levels, face considerable challenges in addressing the needs of a growing population. Ensuring access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities for all citizens is no small feat, especially when population growth outpaces the capacity of government resources.

While Pakistan’s rapid population growth presents undeniable challenges, it also offers opportunities for transformation.

Moreover, Pakistan faces challenges in terms of policy coherence and implementation. While successive governments have made efforts to address population growth through family planning programs, these initiatives often struggle to gain widespread traction due to cultural, religious and social factors. As a result, despite the existence of family planning policies, the desired impact on reducing fertility rates remains limited. Countries that have successfully controlled their populations offer valuable lessons in governance.

For example, China’s one-child policy (though controversial and recently relaxed) helped curtail the population growth in the country, allowing for more sustainable economic development. Similarly, Iran has implemented successful family planning programs that have slowed population growth rates without compromising economic development. Pakistan can learn from these experiences by prioritizing public awareness campaigns and making family planning services more accessible, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

One of the most effective ways to control population growth is by empowering individuals through education, particularly women’s education. Countries that have succeeded in controlling population growth placed significant emphasis on educating women, giving them the knowledge and means to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

In Pakistan, improving access to education, particularly for women and girls, can play a pivotal role in slowing population growth while simultaneously enhancing economic opportunities. Family planning education must also be incorporated into the national dialogue and awareness must be raised about the social and economic benefits of smaller families. Family planning not only helps in managing the population but also provides economic benefits, as families with fewer children can allocate more resources toward education, healthcare and economic stability, ultimately leading to a more prosperous society.

While Pakistan’s rapid population growth presents undeniable challenges, it also offers opportunities for transformation. By learning from the experiences of other nations and adopting a proactive approach to population control, Pakistan can create a future that balances growth with sustainability. Effective urban planning, better governance and improved education systems will allow Pakistan to harness the full potential of her population, fostering a more prosperous and stable society.

Countries that have successfully controlled their populations have seen positive impacts in terms of higher living standards, better economic development and more equitable distribution of resources. By adopting family planning policies, encouraging education and implementing strategic governance measures, Pakistan can navigate the challenges of a rising population while laying the foundation for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all her citizens.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com