Insuring a Sustainable Future

Insurance companies are financial intermediaries that play a pivotal role in a country’s economic progress. Over time, this sector has undergone significant transformations in its business model in response to various changes in environmental forces. Climate Change is one of the greatest and harshest realities of our time and consequently, it has created significant impacts on the business ideology of the insurance industry as well. Climate change poses a significant challenge for the insurance sector. It introduces physical risks stemming from the direct effects of climate change, as well as transition risks that emerge from societal efforts to address this global issue. The insurance industry plays a vital role in safeguarding individuals and organizations against risks associated with both categories, while also having the potential to aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate Risk Insurance can act as a critical facilitator in the fight against climate change. Climate risk insurance encompasses a range of financial instruments designed to transfer risk, offering protection against the hazards associated with extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. In Pakistan, the climate risk insurance landscape is currently in the nascent stage of development. The integration of climate risk insurance with the environmental & social risk management framework of the banking sector is the key to achieving sustainable development in Pakistan. Insurance proves to be most effective when integrated with adaptation and disaster risk management strategies, as these approaches aim to prevent or mitigate adverse effects to the greatest extent possible from the outset. The synergistic public-private partnership between banks, insurance companies, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) can reshape the climate risk landscape in Pakistan. The risk associated with disasters can be reduced through precise forecasting, timely warnings, and thorough damage evaluations. Remote sensing and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) serve as essential tools throughout all stages of disaster management, including prevention, preparedness, early warning, response, and rehabilitation. Various disaster alert and coordination systems can play an important role in reducing environmental & social risks arising due to natural disasters and facilitate Business Continuity Planning (BCP) within organizations.

The agriculture sector in Pakistan is profoundly influenced by both short-term climate fluctuations and the more enduring impacts of climate change. The unfavourable weather patterns experienced characterized by elevated temperatures and irregular rainfall have led to a decline in yields of up to 50%. Notably, unanticipated rainfall during the harvest period has exacerbated crop losses and had a detrimental effect on grain quality. The agricultural industry is facing disappointing yields across a wide range of crops, as the shifting climate renders farming outcomes increasingly unpredictable. Resultantly the agriculture sector makes up a majority of the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in a bank’s financing portfolio. Climate risk insurance can play a critical role in this regard by not only safeguarding the farmer’s investment but also assisting them in climate change mitigation in coordination with NDMA. This holds true for the rest of the economic sectors vulnerable to climate change impacts. Furthermore, Reinsurance companies can also play a critical role in covering large-scale climate risks. Reinsurers provide financial protection to primary insurers, helping them manage the risk of large-scale disasters.

The creation of a sustainable and green product portfolio by insurance companies can simultaneously facilitate responding to the potential impacts of climate change and promoting sustainability among the client base. Sustainable and environmentally friendly insurance products encompass coverage for the design, manufacturing, and utilization of sustainable goods, as well as the liabilities linked to their production and use. Additionally, they provide indemnification for the environmental impacts resulting from potential decisions related to climate change. A sustainable or green insurance portfolio may include Green Property Rebuilding insurance. This type of coverage typically provides financial support for the use of environmentally friendly or energy-efficient materials during repairs following a covered loss, as well as for the purchase of energy-efficient equipment or appliances. Additionally, policyholders who have already adopted green construction practices may be eligible for discounts on their insurance premiums. Other examples may include Property Renewable Energy Reimbursement which would protect a homeowner who uses an alternative-energy system in the case of any adverse event. Property/Asset Loss Mitigation Device Discount Premium credits may be offered to businesses or farmers who install disaster mitigation devices or choose storm-resistant construction techniques in catastrophe-prone areas. Low-cost insurance plans for e-vehicles may also be offered to facilitate the adoption of e-vehicles in Pakistan.

The core function of insurance is to safeguard individuals and facilitate the transfer of risk. However, the increasing frequency and severity of weather-related events are making this objective more challenging. It is important to understand that the solutions required to mitigate climate risk are likely to be costly, and no single organization, including insurers, has the resources to address this issue in isolation. Nonetheless, insurers are well-positioned to guide the necessary changes. Their extensive experience in analyzing and pricing climate risk is unmatched. By disseminating their insights and collaborating with key stakeholders, they can significantly contribute to a detailed roadmap for climate risk mitigation and the implementation of effective actions. Insurers can take a leadership role in pinpointing essential interventions, thereby preventing any single group, be it insurers or their customers, from bearing the entire financial responsibility for fostering a more climate-resilient society. By working together, the various stakeholders can ensure a more sustainable future for Pakistan.

Dr Syed Asim Ali Bukhari is working as SVP/Head – ESG at The Bank of Punjab and Dr Syeda Nazish Zahra Bukhari is working as an Assistant Professor at the University of the Punjab.