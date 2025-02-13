Nayyar Ali Dada and Jami win big at ADA Awards 2025

The fourth edition of the coveted and prestigious Architecture, Design and Art (ADA) Awards was held at the historic Shalimar Gardens in Lahore on Wednesday.

As a nation, we usually get to see or attend award ceremonies that honour celebrities in showbiz, entertainment and fashion but seldom do corporate awards recognising achievements in architecture, designing and art are highlighted in the mainstream media.

It was heartwarming to see men and women who have participated and contributed fully to their respective fields of architecture, art and design be bestowed with laurels and awards by the organising committee of ADA Awards.

The public relations and media handling was conducted by PR maven Amber Liaqat of Aura Consultancy.

“It’s such an honour and privilege that ADA always choose Aúra PR for their prestigious awards. The initiative taken by ADA and Maria is so inspiring for not only note architects and artists but younger generations as well. The platform for sure makes it possible for our artists and architects to get recognition globally,” Amber Liaqat said while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

It was an event that was brilliantly carried out with notable figures from architecture, art and design in attendance rubbing shoulders together. That with the backdrop of the stunning Shalimar Gardens with scrumptious catering by Wasabi, the beautiful February night hosting the ADA Awards 2025 cannot be forgotten.

The event began on time and by 10:30pm, it handed out its last award of the night.

Legendary architect Nayyar Ali Dada was awarded with Housing Award for Architecture. Acclaimed producer, writer and director Jami won the Design Award for ‘Documentary for Pakistan Pavilion.’

“Environment leadership is not just about making changes-it’s about leading the change. It is a call to action for individuals, communities and organisations to join hands in creating a sustainable and resilient world. Social responsibility is not just a choice; it is a necessity. This award shines a light on those who lead with purpose, demonstrating that a commitment to society’s betterment is both a moral imperative and a transformative force for the future,” ADA Awards Founding Director Maria Aslam stated.

Since its inception in 2018, the ADA Awards have been a beacon of recognition for the country’s most innovative and socially impactful projects, furthering dialogue and collaboration within the creative industry.

The event brought together luminaries from across Pakistan and beyond, with an esteemed international jury ensuring the highest standards of evaluation. Enriched by some of the most esteemed names in architecture, design and art, this distinguished panel ensures a global standard of evaluation, recognising projects that push boundaries and create meaningful impact. The international jury comprised of George Arbid, Dr Venetia Porter, Dr Frederick Van Amstel, Hammad Nasar, Dr Mazdak Faiznia, Yahya Jan, Saifuddin Ahmed, Shehnaz Ismail, Herve Matine, Ghayoor Obaid and Daliana Suryawinata joining from Middle East, Iran, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, UAE, US and Pakistan.

This cycle, the ADA Awards proudly introduced two distinctive accolades: the Environment Leadership Award and the Socially Responsive Award, underscoring ADA’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The Lifetime Achievement Award was also conferred upon two luminaries for their extraordinary contributions to the creative industry.

The winners in the categories of Art, Design and Architecture were honored for their exceptional work, with special mentions acknowledging outstanding contributions.

The awards night saw an elite gathering of government dignitaries, ambassadors, corporate leaders, media representatives, and celebrated members of the creative community. The event not only celebrated the best in Pakistan’s creative industry but also set new benchmarks for the future.

As ADA continues its mission to spotlight innovation and excellence, it reaffirms its role in shaping a progressive, socially conscious, and globally recognized creative landscape in Pakistan.