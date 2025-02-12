Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the currency settled at 279.26 for a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The rupee had closed at 279.17 on Tuesday. Internationally, the US dollar stepped back from its tariff-driven rally, leaving it below recent peaks as traders waited on US inflation data and news on the broader trade front. Early on Wednesday, the US dollar was 0.3% firmer and above 153 yen for the first time in a week, but elsewhere it was nursing modest losses and traded at $1.0357 per euro.