SAU secures Rs100m grant to enhance mango exports

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam had secured funding worth PKR 100 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF) to establish a Mango Disease and Research Center, Clean Mango Nursery and a Mango Drying Center, aiming to enhance mango exports through value addition.

The SAU spokesperson informed “APP” that the faculty members of SAU had successfully obtained financial support for three key projects under EDF. Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli from the Department of Plant Pathology has received funding for the establishment of a Disease Diagnostic and Research Center. Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar from the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology secured funds for a Mango Drying Unit, and Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon from the Department of Horticulture obtained funding for a Clean Mango Nursery. The total funding acquired for these projects exceeds 100 million rupees.

An awareness seminar titled “Role of Export Development Fund (EDF) and SAU Collaborative Projects” was also organized in this regard at the University Senate Hall on Wednesday.

Speaking at the seminar, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the vast investment potential in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. He stressed the importance of collaboration between academia, industry and funding institutions to promote agricultural exports and value-added products. He also highlighted the crucial role of EDF in strengthening agricultural research and enhancing the country’s export potential.

“With EDF’s support, SAU is introducing innovations in mango quality improvement, disease control and value addition. These initiatives will not only strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets but also generate new economic opportunities for farmers and agro-businesses,” he stated.

Deputy Director EDF Abdul Qayoom said that investments were being made to boost the country’s exports, but so far, only a mere 2% of the allocated funds for agricultural projects had been received. He stated that 27 centers had been established to train skilled professionals, which will provide trained manpower to the national industry.

He further mentioned that China imports chili worth $7 billion annually, yet despite having Asia’s largest chili market in Sindh, not a single consignment from Pakistan had been sent to China due to excessive Aflatoxin contamination.

Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro highlighted that Sindh was a major mango producer and exporter. The establishment of the mango research center, drying center and clean nursery at SAU will significantly boost mango exports.