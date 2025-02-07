The striking parallels between the situations in Israel and India-particularly in the contexts of Palestine and Kashmir-highlight a concerning reality: India seems to be veering toward the Israelization of Kashmir.

At the core of Israel’s ideological framework lies a dual belief system. The first tenet posits that Jews are the chosen people of God. The second claims that God has bestowed upon them the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates. This belief leads to the conviction among many in Israel that the territories detailed in the Torah inherently belong to Jews alone. This concept transcends religious boundaries; even non-religious Jews in Israel tend to embrace the idea of these biblical lands.

This is reminiscent of the Hindu philosophy of Akhand Bharat, which similarly views the whole region as Mother India, rejecting the notion of separate nations within its domain.

The belief in biblical lands is not merely the ideology of a few extremists in Israel; it enjoys official recognition. Likewise, the concept of Bharat Mata, far from being a mere invention of the Sangh Parivar, receives backing from the Indian government.

Maps presented in the Knesset claim territory from the Nile to the Euphrates, just as the unveiling of India’s new Parliament included a depiction of Akhand Bharat that encompasses Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and a significant part of Afghanistan.

Both the biblical notion of Zionism and the idea of Hindu nationalism are endorsed at the highest levels of government, evidenced by their presence in parliamentary displays.

The two prominent global conflicts, Palestine and Kashmir, both feature prominently in the injustices faced by Muslims. In both cases, international law appears to support those who are oppressed, yet powerful nations choose to overlook these facts, leaving the United Nations paralyzed, and tracing the roots of these conflicts back to British involvement.

India’s current policies in Kashmir mirror those implemented by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, suggesting a deliberate emulation of the Israeli model.

The parallels are striking: similar to Israel’s actions of displacing Palestinians and appropriating their lands, India is applying tactics in Kashmir that resonate with Israel’s approach.

Recent Indian legislation has been aggressively aimed at diminishing the Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir while attempting to confiscate state lands-a level of hostility reminiscent of the Israeli experience in Palestine, where similar strategies have been employed. It’s also noteworthy that Indian legislation reflects an inclination to draw from Israeli practices, with reports of collaborations between the two nations. Observers have illuminated India’s engagement with Israel under the term “West Bank formula,” hinting at plans that involve land appropriation reminiscent of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

This continuity in strategy raises alarms about potential parallels, especially in light of past propositions from the Trump administration regarding the resettlement of Gaza’s population. Such discussions could equally apply to Kashmir, suggesting a potential mutual alignment of strategies by India and Israel. Addressing the Palestinian issue is critical for lasting peace in the region, just as resolving the Kashmir conflict remains essential. It’s crucial to recognize that global powers continue to support both Israel in Palestine and India in Kashmir.

This circumstance demands serious attention to ensure that Kashmir does not mirror the plight of Palestine and that India does not transform into a state similar to Israel.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood.