Could Bianca Censori face legal consequences for her daring Grammys stunt?

Rapper Kanye West’s Australian wife, Bianca Censori, sparked global outrage this week with her daring nude stunt on the Grammys red carpet. Despite the backlash, reports indicate she will not face any legal consequences for her bold move.

Censori’s revealing outfit is said to have potentially violated broadcast dress codes. According to Deadline, CBS had prohibited the exposure of “breasts, buttocks, and genitals” at the event in 2023, requiring that “buttocks and female breasts” be “adequately covered” for broadcast.

The controversy erupted on Sunday night (February 2) when Censori and West made a last-minute entrance. The 30-year-old model stunned onlookers by dramatically shedding her black feather coat in front of photographers, unveiling a sheer mini-dress. However, TMZ, citing LAPD sources, reported that no legal action would be taken since the Grammys is a private event and no complaints were filed by organizers.

LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula further clarified the legal stance in a statement to Page Six: “While Ms. Censori’s outfit certainly pushed boundaries, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires intentional public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.”

He added, “It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal charges.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West appeared to revel in the controversy. On Tuesday (February 4), he shared a screenshot showing that searches for Censori’s name had surpassed five million—matching the search volume for “Grammy winners 2025.”