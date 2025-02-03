Pakistan CG, US business community discuss ways to boost economic ties

A senior Pakistani diplomat Saturday discussed strengthening of economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US state of New Jersey when he met local elected officials and representatives of businesses, according to a consulate press release.

The discussion took place when Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, visited New Jersey to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade ties, as well as investment opportunities. He was accompanied by the Trade & Investment Counsellor at the Consulate, Adnan Mahmood Awan,

During the visit, they met with New Jersey Assemblywoman Shama Haider, who is of Pakistani origin, and engaged with local businessmen.

Consul General Atozai provided an overview of Pakistan’s trade relations with the U.S., emphasizing the untapped potential for collaboration across various sectors.

He highlighted key industries where Pakistan and New Jersey-based businesses could mutually benefit from increased engagement.

Trade & Investment Counsellor Awan gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Pakistan, focusing on high-growth sectors such as IT, agriculture, mining, and tourism. He outlined Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, its strategic geographical location as a gateway to South and Central Asia, and its preferential trade agreements, including GSP+ status with the European Union and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.

Awan also underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes to create a more business-friendly environment. The discussion evoked interest among participants, who inquired about infrastructure, incentives, and taxation policies, the press release said.